Security Monitoring

Provided by Telefonica Cybersecurity & Cloud Tech S.L. U.
The DOC integrates the most agile levels of supervision and 24/7 attention, as well as the specialization of each of the competences centers.

The Service Operation Center (SOC), our transversal management and coordination area, is located both in Spain and Colombia. It is in charge of leading and managing our customers' critical incidents, ensuring that, when an incident occurs, their services, regardless of the nature or geographic location, are restored as quickly and easily as possible, also guaranteeing the control and management of all changes and scheduled and/or executed work.

Benefits 24/7 Support
The SOC integrates the most agile levels of supervision and 24/7 attention,
Integrated by experts for each type of customer
All processes and actions are supervised and controlled these experts, as well as the specialized and multidisciplinary personnel
Global resolution for critical services
Management of a governance and control model ensuring that all capabilities are available to maximize the customer experience
Key features
Modularity and integration The DOC's end-to-end service has the ability to integrate manufacturers and customers into dedicated conference rooms
Supervision Security and cloud services in customer infrastructure
Global resolution for critical services Management of a governance and control model ensuring that all capabilities are available.
