SEIDOR Campus Statistics Solution

Aims to facilitate the licensing, implementation, support and training of statistical analysis platforms in academic or research institutions.

Overview

We simplify access to analysis tools based on IBM® SPSS® Statistics so clients can get up and running without worrying about complex business application management and administration tasks.
Customers have at their disposal Technicians specialized in the Solution who advise them on the management and implementation of the solution.
Seidor has a Hot-Line service available to Clients so that they can access support for the Solution.

  • Industries
  • Education
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Analytics
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Spanish
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Holy See, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Åland Islands
Benefits Technicians specialized
Hot-Line service available
Seidor has a Hot-Line service available to Clients so that they can access support for the Solution. It consists of two levels of support:
Training is included
The possibility of carrying out specific training on the area of statistical analysis that the client needs.
Key features
Technical Consultation: We help to choose the most suitable product, complements & licensing mode for the projects of each University&Research Center.
Support: We assist in the process of installation and start-up of the Statistical Platform to accelerate the start-up of the projects.
Training:We offer tailor-made courses adapted to the needs of each organization in order to obtain the maximum results from the Statistical Platform

SEIDOR Campus Statistics Solution (SEIDOR CSS)
