SEIDOR Campus Statistics Solution

Provided by SEIDOR SOLUTIONS S.L.
Aims to facilitate the licensing, implementation, support and training of statistical analysis platforms in academic or research institutions.
We simplify access to analysis tools based on IBM® SPSS® Statistics so clients can get up and running without worrying about complex business application management and administration tasks.
Customers have at their disposal Technicians specialized in the Solution who advise them on the management and implementation of the solution.
Seidor has a Hot-Line service available to Clients so that they can access support for the Solution.