Provided by Avira Digital LLC
Empower your business with AI-driven social intelligence to make informed decisions and craft impactful strategies.

Overview

Our social media listening service provides real-time monitoring across various platforms, using advanced sentiment analysis to gauge public opinion on your brand, products, or campaigns. It analyzes whether mentions are positive, negative, or neutral, offering insights into trends, customer emotions, and emerging discussions. With in-depth reports and custom dashboards, our tool helps brands track sentiment over time, enhance marketing strategies, and make data-driven decisions.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Automotive
  • Healthcare
  • Financial Markets
  • Life sciences
  • Insurance
  • Retail
  • Travel and Transportation
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Analytics
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - United States of America
Benefits Advanced Sentiment Analysis:
Uses AI to detect sentiment in real-time, providing insights on customer emotions, trends, and gaps to guide engagement and proactive communication.
Comprehensive Social Media Monitoring:
Aggregates data from multiple platforms, using text and images to provide a holistic view of public opinion and brand sentiments.
Competitor Benchmarking:
Compares sentiment and engagement metrics with competitors, highlighting strengths and areas for improvement.
Data-Driven Decision-Making:
Offers metrics and insights for strategic planning, improving market expansion, engagement, product positioning, and aligning messaging with customer
Cost:
Evaluates affordability, identifies cost barriers, and highlights competitor discussions to guide pricing and positioning strategies.
Actionable Insights for Strategy:
Identifies emerging trends, crisis signals, and influencer opinions, enabling timely adjustments to marketing, PR, or operational strategies.
Key features
AI-Driven Sentiment Analysis: Analyzes social content in real-time, classifying sentiment as positive, negative, or neutral.
Real-Time Monitoring: Processes thousands of social media mentions and tweets instantly for up-to-date insights.
IBM Watsonx Governance: Uses IBM Watsonx for AI transparency, ensuring explainability and accountability in sentiment analysis.
Scalable SaaS Model: Available as a flexible SaaS, offering easy access to social media analytics with various subscription options.
Data Privacy & Security: Complies with privacy regulations, ensuring secure handling of customer data and sensitive information.
Custom Alerts: Set alerts for specific keywords or events to get instant notifications about social media activity.
