Our social media listening service provides real-time monitoring across various platforms, using advanced sentiment analysis to gauge public opinion on your brand, products, or campaigns. It analyzes whether mentions are positive, negative, or neutral, offering insights into trends, customer emotions, and emerging discussions. With in-depth reports and custom dashboards, our tool helps brands track sentiment over time, enhance marketing strategies, and make data-driven decisions.



Industries

Cross Industry

Automotive

Healthcare

Financial Markets

Life sciences

Insurance

Retail

Travel and Transportation Topics

AI and ML

Analytics Deployment types

SaaS Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Americas - United States of America