Unisys Cloud Financial Analysis and Optimization

Provided by Unisys Corporation
Maximize the business value of cloud services with this collaborative, data-driven framework, across your engineering, finance and business teams.

Overview

The Unisys Cloud Financial Analysis and Optimization solution streamlines cloud financial management. Empower your engineering, finance, and business teams to make informed decisions, balancing speed, cost and quality in cloud architecture. With inform, optimize and operate phases, the solution provides governance to ensure continuous improvement, smart spending forecasts and effective cloud financial management. Transform your cloud approach with Unisys.

  • Industries
  • Banking
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Financial Markets
  • Life sciences
  • Insurance
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Travel and Transportation
  • Wholesale Distribution & Services
  • Education
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Healthcare providers
  • Real Estate
  • Public safety and policing
  • Oil and gas
  • Topics
  • Business operations
  • Cloud
  • IT infrastructure
  • Services
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - United States of America, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, Canada
  • Asia - Philippines, Malaysia, Japan
  • Europe - Germany, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Netherlands, France, Spain, Hungary
  • Oceania - Australia, New Zealand
Benefits Enhanced visibility and control
Streamline cloud spending with clear visibility, approved cost management and prevention of unapproved expenses.
Informed rightsizing
Use meticulous rightsizing recommendations based on utilization and performance metrics for cost-effective infrastructure.
Continuous improvement culture
Foster a culture of innovation for ongoing governance and FinOps practice enhancement, encouraging cost-saving initiatives and collaboration.
Key features
Governance and forecasting: Implement critical governance for operational alignment with best practices and data-driven financial forecasting.
Assessment deliverables: Detailed report identifying the current maturity level with a transformation strategy and roadmap.
Organizational transformation: Gain improved collaboration, smart spending forecasts, and effective cloud financial management.
Customer stories
Benjamin Moore

Optimizing for future innovation: With the migration complete, Benjamin Moore can now focus on optimizing cloud operations.
