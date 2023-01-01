ESG Intelligence as a Service

Provided by Cognizant
A sustainability data management offering & managed service that help companies achieve their sustainability goals.
Organizations today whether large or small, all have goals and initiatives in mind that can put them on a more sustainable trajectory. In the way are mountains of data, manual processes, changing regulations and skills gaps that need to be overcome to deliver on those goals. With Cognizant, you gain ESG Intelligence so you can focus on your business all while meeting your sustainability commitments.