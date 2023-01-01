Home Partner Plus Solution ESG Intelligence as a Service
ESG Intelligence as a Service

Provided by Cognizant
A sustainability data management offering & managed service that help companies achieve their sustainability goals.

Overview

Organizations today whether large or small, all have goals and initiatives in mind that can put them on a more sustainable trajectory. In the way are mountains of data, manual processes, changing regulations and skills gaps that need to be overcome to deliver on those goals. With Cognizant, you gain ESG Intelligence so you can focus on your business all while meeting your sustainability commitments.

Benefits Facilitate your sustainability strategy
Establish the company ESG strategy supported with actionable intelligence to improve metrics and achieve sustainability goals.
Optimize and evolve
Implement a governance model which allows the company to evolve their approach and plan for the future.
Transform for the future
Leverage continuous enhancements to automate and support sustainability across the business.
Key features
Define the strategy and map company business requirements to regulation and reporting requirements.
Establish the data model & governance to facilitate analytics & scenario planning (AI/ML).
Managed Services of the entire integrated ESG technologies environment.
