Provided by BI WORLDWIDE
Elevate is a transformative solution designed to revolutionize workplace culture and increase engagement at all levels.
Transform your workplace and culture with one powerful ecosystem. Elevate™ offers all elements of employee and sales engagement. Elevate™ enables you to recognize and reward outstanding performances and milestones with ease by integrating celebrations, incentives, learning, engagement, and awards into one seamless experience. With data-driven insights and a modernized interface, Elevate™ inspires your team, sparks behavior change, drives productivity and delivers measurable business outcomes.