Overview

Transform your workplace and culture with one powerful ecosystem. Elevate™ offers all elements of employee and sales engagement. Elevate™ enables you to recognize and reward outstanding performances and milestones with ease by integrating celebrations, incentives, learning, engagement, and awards into one seamless experience. With data-driven insights and a modernized interface, Elevate™ inspires your team, sparks behavior change, drives productivity and delivers measurable business outcomes.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Topics
  • Cloud
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • Portuguese
  • Italian
  • Chinese traditional
  • Chinese
  • Japanese
  • Korean
  • Thai
  • Turkish
  • German
  • English
  • Spanish
  • Vietnamese
  • Dutch
  • French
  • Polish
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - Canada, Mexico, United States of America, Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of), Costa Rica
  • Asia - India, Singapore, China
  • Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
  • Oceania - Australia, New Zealand
Benefits Modular
Collections of integral engagement features that can be connected to boost engagement and address specific business challenges.
Scalable
Easy expansion of Elevate’s capabilities by activating functionality for specific audiences and initiatives as requirements expand.
Modern
Contemporary design and intuitive user experience based on the expectations of today’s workforce along with BI WORLDWIDE’S domain expertise.
Inspire
Enroll target audiences and inspire action with program rules, news, messaging, and aspirational awards.
Reward
Track success and reward achievements with Award Points redeemable for meaningful awards in the Merchandise, Experiences, and Mastery Marketplaces.
Key features
Elevate RECOGNITION enables a holistic recognition ecosystem within your organization, ensuring that no achievement goes unnoticed.
Elevate CELEBRATIONS creates unforgettable milestone experiences that will inspire your people to love what they do and the brand they do it for.
Empower your team with Elevate LEARNING through easy access to essential learning and personalized learning content.
Inspire individuals to surpass their limits, businesses to achieve unprecedented heights, and success to become the new norm with Elevate INCENTIVES.
Elevate AWARDS provides the gateway to inspire people, boost performance, and deliver results by earning and redeeming points for aspirational awards.
