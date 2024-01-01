Provided by KSTEC
Advance Planning and Scheduling solution for Manufacturing Industry, with over 26 years of optimization know-how.
SyncPlan APS is a production planning and scheduling solution, supporting decision-making through data analysis and machine learning technologies and using IBM ILOG CPLEX for mathematical optimization solution.
SyncPlan calculates an execution plan based on ERP orders and data from MES system. The collected high-quality data is shared with sales and factory personnel in real time, and the digitized information is used for issue prevention or emergency response through optimal decision-making.