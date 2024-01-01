Home Partner Plus Solution SyncPlan
Provided by KSTEC
Advance Planning and Scheduling solution for Manufacturing Industry, with over 26 years of optimization know-how.

SyncPlan APS is a production planning and scheduling solution, supporting decision-making through data analysis and machine learning technologies and using IBM ILOG CPLEX for mathematical optimization solution.
SyncPlan calculates an execution plan based on ERP orders and data from MES system. The collected high-quality data is shared with sales and factory personnel in real time, and the digitized information is used for issue prevention or emergency response through optimal decision-making.

  • Industries
  • Automotive
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Chemicals and petroleum
  • Electronics
  • Medical devices and supplies
  • Machinery
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Analytics
  • Industry-related topics
  • Deployment types
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Korean
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Asia - Japan, Viet Nam, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, India, Republic of Korea, Thailand
Benefits Intuitive planning operation
1) SmartGantt Charts that automatically adjusts the schedule when modifying tasks 2) Navigation UI for production plan editing
Mathematical optimization
1) Establishment of production and inventory plans based on optimization 2) Recommendation of appropriate number of facilities for bottleneck process
Proven solutions
Internal self-quality test of 240 items in 10 stages
Machine Learning technologies
Machine learning-based base data mining
Docker Containers
1) Automatic deployment of containerized apps 2) Ensuring management scalability and flexibility
Metaheuristics
1) Production schedule optimization considering facilities, materials, setup, etc. 2) Analyzing scheduling results and providing detailed explanation
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.