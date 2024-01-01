EasyPost API

Provided by EasyPost
EasyPost is a single integration software solution that helps businesses streamline, automate, and gain end-to-end control of their shipping processes
A RESTful API with 99.99% uptime, the most reliable in
the industry.
● Data-backed optimizations to save up to 83% on
shipping costs and improve on-time delivery to 90% or
better.
● End-to-end shipping solutions including address
verification, tracking, rating, labels, insurance, partner
white label, carbon offset, and more.
● Access to 100+ carriers including regional, next-day,
and same-day providers.
● Hands-on customer support in an hour, not days.
● Exclusive discount rates with carriers