assono KI Chatbot

Prozesse automatisieren. Voll integriert in Ihre IT-Systeme.



Fragen beantworten. Genau so, wie Sie es wollen. Ob kuratierte Antworten, Antwortvorlagen, die aus Datenbanken gefüllt werden, oder generiert von einer angebundenen KI-Suche.



Performance auswerten. Trainingsdaten anpassen. So einfach, dass auch die Fachabteilungen es nutzen können. Mit feingranularem Berechtigungsmanagement.



DSGVO-konform. Ohne Kompromisse.



Weitere Informationen lesen Sie unter: https://www.assono.de/chatbot



Industries

Cross Industry

Banking

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Industrials and Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Financial Markets

Life sciences

Chemicals and petroleum

Electronics

Insurance

Government, Federal

Telecommunications

Government, State/Provincial/ Local

Retail

Medical devices and supplies

Travel and Transportation

Consumer products

Wholesale Distribution & Services

Computer Services

Education

Media & Entertainment

Professional Services

Healthcare providers

Construction and engineering

Agriculture

Hospitality

Real Estate

Machinery

Public safety and policing

Social services

Mining and extraction

Mining and metals

Oil and gas Topics

AI and ML

Automation

Business operations

Services Deployment types

SaaS

On-premises Languages supported

German

English Regions and countries supported

Europe - Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, Austria, Luxembourg, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Sweden, Spain, Poland, Norway, Netherlands, Liechtenstein, Italy, Ireland, France, Belgium