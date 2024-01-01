Home Partner Plus Solution assono KI Chatbot
assono KI Chatbot

Provided by assono GmbH
Chatbot mit Künstlicher Intelligenz und LLM für Ihr Unternehmen. Prozesse automatisieren. Fragen beantworten. Kunden und Mitarbeiter begeistern.

Overview

Prozesse automatisieren. Voll integriert in Ihre IT-Systeme.

Fragen beantworten. Genau so, wie Sie es wollen. Ob kuratierte Antworten, Antwortvorlagen, die aus Datenbanken gefüllt werden, oder generiert von einer angebundenen KI-Suche.

Performance auswerten. Trainingsdaten anpassen. So einfach, dass auch die Fachabteilungen es nutzen können. Mit feingranularem Berechtigungsmanagement.

DSGVO-konform. Ohne Kompromisse.

Weitere Informationen lesen Sie unter: https://www.assono.de/chatbot

  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Automation
  • Business operations
  • Services
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • German
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, Austria, Luxembourg, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Sweden, Spain, Poland, Norway, Netherlands, Liechtenstein, Italy, Ireland, France, Belgium
Benefits Entlastung Ihrer Mitarbeiter
Weniger Zeit dafür verwenden, was sich automatisieren lässt. Weniger Unterbrechungen. Weniger Routine. Dafür mehr Zeit für das Wesentliche.
Kunden- und Mitarbeiter-Service rund um die Uhr, an jedem Tag
Ohne massive Personalkosten die Servicezeiten ausdehnen und immer für Kunden, Interessenten, Mitarbeiter da sein. Rund um die Uhr. An jedem Tag.
Integriert in Ihre Prozesse und IT-Systeme
Vollautomatisierung jetzt nicht nur für die Prozesse selbst, sondern auch für die Kommunikation rundherum. Damit alles sofort erledigt werden kann.
