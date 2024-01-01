assono KI Chatbot

Prozesse automatisieren. Voll integriert in Ihre IT-Systeme.
Fragen beantworten. Genau so, wie Sie es wollen. Ob kuratierte Antworten, Antwortvorlagen, die aus Datenbanken gefüllt werden, oder generiert von einer angebundenen KI-Suche.
Performance auswerten. Trainingsdaten anpassen. So einfach, dass auch die Fachabteilungen es nutzen können. Mit feingranularem Berechtigungsmanagement.
DSGVO-konform. Ohne Kompromisse.
Weitere Informationen lesen Sie unter: https://www.assono.de/chatbot
