adesso Chatbot Workbench and Runtime

Provided by adesso SE
Solution for building and operating IBM Watsonx Assistant based conversational AI solutions with possible extension to GenAI incl. RAG

Overview

The solution provides a flexible runtime environment that enables the deployment of chatbots based on IBM Watsonx Assistant across multiple channels and integration with third-party systems. Additional tools allow even Subject Matter Experts without IT knowledge or administrative access to the IBM Cloud to train chatbots. These include reclassification based on user utterances, automated tests for ongoing quality assurance of ground truth, extended logging, and integration of GenAI and RAG.

Benefits Short Time-to-Market
The solution includes a collection of best practices and tools that significantly speeds up the implementation of a digital assistant.
Improved Quality
Experts train the digital assistants directly, leading to higher quality recognition and responses.
One Single Point of Contact and Responsibility
adesso is your single point of contact, offering consulting, implementation, integration, cloud operation, and IBM licenses for digital assistants.
Key features
Chatbot training by Subject Matter Experts
GenAI/RAG Integration
Easy Integration of Third-Party Systems
Wide Selection of Frontend Channels
