adesso Chatbot Workbench and Runtime

Provided by adesso SE
Solution for building and operating IBM Watsonx Assistant based conversational AI solutions with possible extension to GenAI incl. RAG
The solution provides a flexible runtime environment that enables the deployment of chatbots based on IBM Watsonx Assistant across multiple channels and integration with third-party systems. Additional tools allow even Subject Matter Experts without IT knowledge or administrative access to the IBM Cloud to train chatbots. These include reclassification based on user utterances, automated tests for ongoing quality assurance of ground truth, extended logging, and integration of GenAI and RAG.