The Cadence Managed Cloud Service is an EDA-optimized industry-leading secured cloud platform providing production-proven technologies and methodologies to jump-start chip design, verification, and implementation projects. The solution eliminates the IT burden of lifting design files, setting up an environment, and managing peak compute capacity needs. This platform is fully approved for advanced node development from leading foundries such as TSMC and GF.
