The Cadence Managed Cloud Service is an EDA-optimized industry-leading secured cloud platform providing production-proven technologies and methodologies to jump-start chip design, verification, and implementation projects. The solution eliminates the IT burden of lifting design files, setting up an environment, and managing peak compute capacity needs. This platform is fully approved for advanced node development from leading foundries such as TSMC and GF.



Industries

Cross Industry

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Life sciences

Electronics

Consumer products

Computer Services

Professional Services Topics

AI and ML

Analytics

Application development

Automation

Cloud

Consulting

Data storage

IT infrastructure

Services

Software architecture Deployment types

SaaS

On-premises Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Africa - South Africa

Americas - United States of America, Canada

Asia - India, United Arab Emirates, Viet Nam, Bangladesh, Armenia, China, Georgia, Cyprus, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand

Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Poland, Norway, Luxembourg, Italy, Hungary, Ireland, Greece, Germany, France, Finland, Denmark, Bulgaria, Belgium, Austria

Oceania - New Zealand, Australia