AIMS SPSS Statistics and SPSS Modeler for Universities

AIMS is offering SPSS Statistics and SPSS Modeler academic usage. AIMS is offering academic licenses and campus value unit licensing model. AIMS main focus is supporting universities training and research activities. AIMS supports the students/academicians/research groups - whether in one institution, or cross-organizational or in virtual organizations with its advanced online trainings. The main focus is supporting universities to work more efficiently and effectively with SPSS.



