Digital Policing - Data Insight

Smart ETL to structure & fuse data from multiple Policing/Operational applications, with powerful analytics for structured reporting and to find precise and timely answers.

Cleansing and Migration of data from legacy to new systems

ETL data from source systems into a single data repository

Master data manage around key data entities, duplicated across multiple source systems

Scheduled and structured reporting

Ad hoc analysis for problem identification/resolution

Multipage drillable dashboards



Industries

Government, Federal

Government, State/Provincial/ Local

Public safety and policing Topics

Analytics Deployment types

SaaS

On-premises Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Americas - Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, United States Virgin Islands, United States of America

Europe - Gibraltar, Guernsey, Ireland, Isle of Man, Jersey, Malta, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland