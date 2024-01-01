Home Partner Plus Solution Digital Policing - Data Insight
Digital Policing - Data Insight

Provided by Capita Consulting
Digital Policing - Data Insight Monitoring performance and delivering data-driven insights across multiple applications in a governed environment.

Overview

Smart ETL to structure & fuse data from multiple Policing/Operational applications, with powerful analytics for structured reporting and to find precise and timely answers.
Cleansing and Migration of data from legacy to new systems
ETL data from source systems into a single data repository
Master data manage around key data entities, duplicated across multiple source systems
Scheduled and structured reporting
Ad hoc analysis for problem identification/resolution
Multipage drillable dashboards

  • Industries
  • Government, Federal
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Public safety and policing
  • Topics
  • Analytics
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, United States Virgin Islands, United States of America
  • Europe - Gibraltar, Guernsey, Ireland, Isle of Man, Jersey, Malta, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Benefits Performance Reporting
Streamline and automate analysis and performance reporting processes through a suite of engaging reports and dashboards. 
More Effective Crime Fighting
Giving Police access to accurate data, supporting officers to make better decisions, giving them the answers they need to fight crime more effectively
Scalable Data Warehouse and Solution
Future-proof solution replaces existing, aged, management reporting platforms, designed to allow additional data sources to be added easily.
