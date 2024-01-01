Provided by Levi, Ray & Shoup
Data Discovery and Classification: Identify the critical data assets within your organization. Implement robust tools and processes as a service
Partnering for Success
Navigating the complex landscape of data security requires expertise and cutting-edge solutions. Partner with industry-leading professionals who specialize in secure data management like LRS. Our managed data security solutions, designed by cybersecurity experts, can fortify your defenses by continuously discovering and classifying sensitive data across the network, catalog that data, and then place proper protection and monitoring policies.