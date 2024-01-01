Home Partner Plus Solution Managed Data Security
Managed Data Security

Provided by Levi, Ray & Shoup
Data Discovery and Classification: Identify the critical data assets within your organization. Implement robust tools and processes as a service

Overview

Partnering for Success
Navigating the complex landscape of data security requires expertise and cutting-edge solutions. Partner with industry-leading professionals who specialize in secure data management like LRS. Our managed data security solutions, designed by cybersecurity experts, can fortify your defenses by continuously discovering and classifying sensitive data across the network, catalog that data, and then place proper protection and monitoring policies.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Topics
  • Cybersecurity
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - United States of America
Benefits Identify and Classify Sensitive Data
Find sensitive data wherever it resides and catalog that date for proper levels of protection
Access Controls
Limit access to sensitive data on a need-to-know basis. Establish strong access controls, authentication, and authorization mechanisms.
Audits and real-time monitoring
Conduct regular audits and real-time monitoring to detect any unusual activities or potential security breaches.
