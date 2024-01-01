Home Partner Plus Solution PS IMAGO PRO
PS IMAGO PRO

Provided by Predictive Solutions Sp. z o.o.
PS IMAGO PRO is an integrated tool for the implementation of tasks in the field of statistical data analysis, reporting, data processing, and BI.

View Partner Contact Partner
Overview

PS IMAGO PRO is an integrated tool for the implementation of tasks in the field of statistical data analysis, reporting, automatic data processing, and Business Intelligence. It combines the IBM SPSS Statistics analytical engine with proprietary tools for creating reports and publishing results. With this holistic approach, PS IMAGO PRO users can complete the whole process of data analysis in one friendly environment.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Analytics
  • Automation
  • Deployment types
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Chinese
  • German
  • English
  • Spanish
  • Polish
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Africa - Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, British Indian Ocean Territory, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, French Southern Territories, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Réunion, Saint Helena, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania, Western Sahara, Zambia, Zimbabwe
  • Asia - Philippines, Singapore, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, China, Macao Special Administrative Region, Cyprus, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Israel, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Republic of Korea, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Viet Nam
  • Europe - Poland, Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Holy See, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Åland Islands
Benefits DATA ANALYSIS STANDARD
PS IMAGO PRO allows the user to perform both basic and advanced statistical analyses based on IBM SPSS Statistics, the industry standard.
ATTRACTIVE VISUALIZATION OF RESULTS
PS IMAGO PRO contains a rich set of basic and custom charts as well as attractive visualizations and dashboards designed to support decision-makers.
UNIVERSAL REPORTING PLATFORM
PS IMAGO PRO includes a dedicated platform for the design and distribution of reports using SPSS output objects and more besides.
AUTOMATION AND TASK PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
All tasks from data acquisition to analysis, report preparation and publication of results can be fully automated - on request or scheduled.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.