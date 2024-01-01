Managed Data Protection

Simple

MDP provides enterprise-level protection on a highly resilient cloud platform. Simplifies backup tasks through automation& reduces risk in a DR event.

Valuable

Together with backup and disaster recovery technology from our partner IBM, we deliver a consulting-led approach that matches customer’s specific business needs.

Tailored

Service using a tiered approach that prioritises the most critical systems first. Access to most important systems first, to minimise any business disruption.



