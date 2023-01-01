FNTS Power Management

Provided by First National Technology Solutions, Inc.
As a provider of AIX-as-a-Service and IBM i-as-a-Service, FNTS provides peak performance through cloud migration and systems management.

View Partner Contact Partner
Overview

FNTS IBM Power Systems Optimization and Management

FNTS provides support and expertise to manage your IBM Power Systems so you can get optimal performance while maximizing your investment. With over 30+ years of experience in partnering with IBM, FNTS is one of the few providers that can deliver and manage Power Systems within both public and private clouds for a hybrid cloud experience.

FNTS Power Cloud: https://www.fnts.com/cloud/ibm-power-cloud

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Insurance
  • Government, Federal
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Retail
  • Travel and Transportation
  • Wholesale Distribution & Services
  • Education
  • Professional Services
  • Healthcare providers
  • Agriculture
  • Hospitality
  • Oil and gas
  • Topics
  • Cloud
  • IT infrastructure
  • Deployment types
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - United States of America
Benefits Reduce Costs
Reduce OPEX/CAPEX costs by eliminating the need for expensive hardware, maintenance, upgrades and more.
Modernize
Modernize applications for enhanced customer service and increased resiliency.
Customized
Customize each migration to align with your organization’s unique business requirements.
Ongoing Management
Provide ongoing management of IT environments with 24/7 virtual resources such as network support, access, patching and threat monitoring.
Key features
Access to Latest IBM Power Hardware: Leverage modern IBM Power Systems infrastructure without upfront capital investment.
Optimized Workload Isolation Dedicated LPAR configurations ensure secure, isolated performance for mission-critical workloads.
Redundant Architecture for Resiliency Built-in SAN and network redundancy ensures uptime and data availability.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.