KMG IBP address the need for faster planning cycles, decision capabilities through scenarios and integration of several planning proccesses

Overview

KMG IBP (Integrated Business Planning) enable an integrated, faster and reliable planning process accross all functional areas (Finance, Demand, Supply, HR, etc). As an scalable solution, let companies to start by any single plan. i.e Expenses, CapEx, HR expenses, Headcount, Demand Planning, etc and afterwards adds all of them based on a feasible roadmap to obtain a standarized, single solution for Enterprise Plannning and Analysis.
Scenario Planning and What-if analysis become easier and fast.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Life sciences
  • Retail
  • Medical devices and supplies
  • Consumer products
  • Wholesale Distribution & Services
  • Healthcare providers
  • Construction and engineering
  • Mining and extraction
  • Topics
  • Analytics
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Spanish
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, United States of America, Mexico, Colombia, Guatemala, Ecuador
  • Europe - Spain, France, Portugal, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland
Benefits Consolidate financial and operational data
KMG IBP let to consolidate disparate data sources in one single store to standarize historical data, actuals and speed up business reporting
Orchestrate Finance and Operations Plans
The solution enable the synchronization of Finance and Operations to have connected plans accross the entire organization.
Plan and simulate at speed of business
Connected plans on a powerful platform, enable What-if Analysis and Scenario Planning to evaluate unlimited business scenarios.
