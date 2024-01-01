KMG IBP (Integrated Business Planning) enable an integrated, faster and reliable planning process accross all functional areas (Finance, Demand, Supply, HR, etc). As an scalable solution, let companies to start by any single plan. i.e Expenses, CapEx, HR expenses, Headcount, Demand Planning, etc and afterwards adds all of them based on a feasible roadmap to obtain a standarized, single solution for Enterprise Plannning and Analysis.

Scenario Planning and What-if analysis become easier and fast.



Industries

Cross Industry

Industrials and Manufacturing

Healthcare

Life sciences

Retail

Medical devices and supplies

Consumer products

Wholesale Distribution & Services

Healthcare providers

Construction and engineering

Mining and extraction Topics

Analytics Deployment types

SaaS Languages supported

English

Spanish Regions and countries supported

Americas - Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, United States of America, Mexico, Colombia, Guatemala, Ecuador

Europe - Spain, France, Portugal, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland