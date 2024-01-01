Provided by KMG Analytics (Knowledge Management S.A.)
KMG IBP address the need for faster planning cycles, decision capabilities through scenarios and integration of several planning proccesses
KMG IBP (Integrated Business Planning) enable an integrated, faster and reliable planning process accross all functional areas (Finance, Demand, Supply, HR, etc). As an scalable solution, let companies to start by any single plan. i.e Expenses, CapEx, HR expenses, Headcount, Demand Planning, etc and afterwards adds all of them based on a feasible roadmap to obtain a standarized, single solution for Enterprise Plannning and Analysis.
Scenario Planning and What-if analysis become easier and fast.