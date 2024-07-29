Conseccomms Private Limited

Conseccomms is a global consulting and delivery firm helping organizations scale securely through digital modernization and AI-driven transformation.
Company Overview

Conseccomms is a global technology and advisory firm helping organizations transform through cloud, data, cybersecurity, and AI-driven innovation. We partner with enterprises and growth-focused businesses to modernize platforms, streamline operations, and enhance digital resilience. By combining strategic insight with execution capability, Conseccomms delivers scalable solutions that improve performance, accelerate innovation, and enable sustainable competitive advantage in an increasingly digital world.

Address

A2, 111 Hinjewadi Hills phase 1, Xrbia, Marunji, Pune, Maharashtra 411057, India

Telephone

+919881522291

Website

https://www.conseccomms.com

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
Proficiencies
  • Covers Guardium Suite
  • Covers watsonx.data.integration
  • Covers watsonx.ai
  • Covers Apptio
