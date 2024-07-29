YB Solutions Private Limited, founded in 2023 and based in Kathmandu, Nepal, is a premier IT solutions provider specializing in enterprise hardware, software, HCI, cybersecurity, and cloud platforms.



As an IBM Silver Partner, we harness IBM's Partner Plus program to deliver cutting-edge hybrid cloud, AI, data security, and integration solutions tailored for Nepali enterprises in banking, retail, healthcare, and logistics. Our expertise ensures resilient, scalable deployments with partners like Dell, Cisco, and Fortinet, driving digital transformation and operational excellence.

Address Level 5, Saurya Block, Sallyan House, Baghbazar, Kathmandu, Province 3 44600, Nepal Telephone +9779851111142 Website https://ybs.com.np Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider