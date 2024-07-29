YB Solutions Private Limited

YB Solutions, Kathmandu-based IBM Silver Partner since 2023, delivers hybrid cloud, AI, cybersecurity & integration solutions for Nepal's enterprises.
Company Overview

YB Solutions Private Limited, founded in 2023 and based in Kathmandu, Nepal, is a premier IT solutions provider specializing in enterprise hardware, software, HCI, cybersecurity, and cloud platforms.

As an IBM Silver Partner, we harness IBM's Partner Plus program to deliver cutting-edge hybrid cloud, AI, data security, and integration solutions tailored for Nepali enterprises in banking, retail, healthcare, and logistics. Our expertise ensures resilient, scalable deployments with partners like Dell, Cisco, and Fortinet, driving digital transformation and operational excellence.

Address

Level 5, Saurya Block, Sallyan House, Baghbazar, Kathmandu, Province 3 44600, Nepal

Telephone

+9779851111142

Website

https://ybs.com.np

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers API Connect
  • Covers Verify
Resale Authorizations
  • IBM Cloud Subscription (BP & Annuity Use Only)
  • Technology Expert Labs - Cloud
  • Observability
  • Cloud Containers
  • Cloud Security Services
  • Cloud Data Services
  • Deployment Automation - CD
  • Third Party Services PaaS
  • IaaS Classic
  • VMware Managed and Solutions
  • PowerVS
  • Cloud Object Storage
  • VPC Offerings
  • IaaS Third Party
  • Content Manager (CM8)
  • Bob
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • Elastic
  • DataPower Software
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • MQ
  • Mistral
  • watsonx BI
  • Rapid Network Automation Withdrawn
  • watsonx.data integration
  • Streamsets
  • MQ Appliances
  • Knowledge Catalog
  • Cloudability
  • API Connect
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • DevOps Ecosystem
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • webMethods API Management
  • Process Automation
  • Concert
  • watsonx.governance
  • Z Data AI
  • DataStage
  • Workload Automation
  • webMethods BPMS
  • Event Automation
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • Manta
  • Business Automation Workflow Withdrawn
  • Legacy App Services
  • NS1
  • Terraform
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • App Connect
  • Consul
  • FileNet Content Manager
  • Automation Decision Services Withdrawn
  • OpenPages
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • EnterpriseDB
  • Business Analytics Enterprise
  • Data Replication
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Decision Optimization
  • Db2
  • Informix
  • Optim
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Planning Analytics
  • Operations Insights
  • Process Planning Withdrawn
  • Aspera
  • Db2 for z/OS
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SingleStore
  • webMethods Hybrid Integration
  • SevOne
  • DataStax
  • Apptio
  • Business Automation Expert Labs
  • watsonx.data intelligence
  • Master Data Management
  • Instana
  • watsonx Code Assistant Platforms Installers Withdrawn
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • Edge Application Manager
  • webMethods Integration
  • Data Product Hub
  • Vault
  • JSphere Suite for Java
  • HashiCorp Committed Spend
  • Verify Identity Protection
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • Netezza
  • Akamai Advanced API Security
  • Kubecost
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • Guardium Data Security Center
  • Decision Intelligence
  • watsonx.data
  • Capture
  • Astronomer
  • Nomad
  • DataPower Appliances
  • watsonx.ai
  • Cloud Pak for AIOps
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Turbonomic
  • Targetprocess
  • SPSS Statistics
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Business Automation Open Editions Withdrawn
  • Network Intelligence
  • DevOps
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible Withdrawn
  • MongoDB
  • TRIRIGA
  • Blockchain Support
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
  • Third Party Software
  • Databand
  • Red Hat Marketplace Platform Services
  • Sterling Managed File Transfer
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • Maximo
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • MaaS360 Mobile Security and Management
  • Trusteer Fraud Protection
  • Verify Identity Governance
  • Verify
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • X-force Threat Intelligence Withdrawn
  • Sterling Transformation Extender
  • Sterling Order Management System
  • Sterling Data Exchange SaaS
  • Sterling Partner Engagement Manager
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • Envizi
  • Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • Storage Protect for Cloud
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • watsonx Assistant for Z
  • PowerVS on IBM Cloud for AIX/Other
  • Vault Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
  • Power Systems for Google Cloud
  • Ceph as a Service SW
  • Hyper Protect Crypto Services - Public Cloud
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • PowerVS on IBM Cloud for IBM i
  • Fusion for watsonx (TPS)
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Public Cloud
  • IDzEE & ADFz
  • Test Tools - TAZ
  • ADDI
  • Power Compilers
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • Encore
  • TXSeries
  • CICS Transaction Gateway
  • TPF
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Cloud Object Storage SW (TPS)
  • Storage Suite
  • Storage Protect (incl. DSI SW)
  • Storage Insights/Pro & Spectrum Control
  • Storage Archive
  • webMethods EntireX
  • Storage Defender System
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud Withdrawn
  • Hyper Protect for Red Hat Ecosystem
  • IBM Cloud LinuxONE Bare Metal
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • GitLab for IBM Z
  • Nomad Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
  • Hyper Protect Digital Assets
  • Storage Ceph SW (TPS)
  • Power Middleware
  • Terraform Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
  • Storage CDM & Sentinel
  • Hyper Protect DBaaS - Public Cloud
  • IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS
  • Unified Key Orchestrator for Containers
  • Software - AIX
  • Software - IBM i System (not HPC, nor VA Linux)
  • Software - PowerHA for AIX (not HPC, nor VA Linux)
  • Video Streaming
  • Environmental Intelligence
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • 6941-15K Point of Sale - Storage Expert Care - Premium
  • Verify Privileged Identity
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Open Core
  • Janus
  • Z Data Access
  • Guardium Cryptography Management
  • COBOL Upgrade Advisor for z/OS
