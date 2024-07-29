Kybit s.r.o.

Kybit is a specialized security boutique and IBM Silver Partner. We help organizations build, optimize, and automate modern SOCs.
Unlike generalist integrators, we provide senior-level expertise with a focus on technical excellence.
Core Competencies:
• SIEM Architecture & Engineering (IBM QRadar)
• Security Automation & Orchestration (SOAR, Python)
• NIS2 Compliance & Audits
• Managed Security Services
We serve Finance, Government, and Enterprise sectors, delivering agility and deep technical know-how to solve complex security challenges.
Address
Homolová 522, Praha, Praha, Hlavní mešto 196 00, Czechia
Telephone
+420775084900
Website