Kybit s.r.o.

Boutique Security Partner & MSSP. Experts in SIEM (QRadar), SOAR automation, SOC engineering & NIS2 compliance. Agile delivery.
Company Overview

Kybit is a specialized security boutique and IBM Silver Partner. We help organizations build, optimize, and automate modern SOCs.
Unlike generalist integrators, we provide senior-level expertise with a focus on technical excellence.

Core Competencies:
• SIEM Architecture & Engineering (IBM QRadar)
• Security Automation & Orchestration (SOAR, Python)
• NIS2 Compliance & Audits
• Managed Security Services

We serve Finance, Government, and Enterprise sectors, delivering agility and deep technical know-how to solve complex security challenges.

Address

Homolová 522, Praha, Praha, Hlavní mešto 196 00, Czechia

Telephone

+420775084900

Website

https://kybit.cz

  • Partner types
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)
Proficiencies
  • Covers Verify
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.