Kybit s.r.o.

Kybit is a specialized security boutique and IBM Silver Partner. We help organizations build, optimize, and automate modern SOCs.

Unlike generalist integrators, we provide senior-level expertise with a focus on technical excellence.



Core Competencies:

• SIEM Architecture & Engineering (IBM QRadar)

• Security Automation & Orchestration (SOAR, Python)

• NIS2 Compliance & Audits

• Managed Security Services



We serve Finance, Government, and Enterprise sectors, delivering agility and deep technical know-how to solve complex security challenges.

Address Homolová 522, Praha, Praha, Hlavní mešto 196 00, Czechia Telephone +420775084900 Website https://kybit.cz Partner types

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)