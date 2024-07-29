Framewirk Internet (OPC) Private Limited

Framewirk is a program management company that helps individuals and organizations run outcome-focused programs — Personal and Business. We achieve this through micro-movements: breaking complexity into coordinated small actions that compound into real results. Our methodology, combined with training and AI-leveraged scale, has been proven at population scale — reaching 100K learners through Agnirva (ISRO Registered Space Tutor, inaugurated by IN-SPACe) with 40M learning wins. An IBM Silver Business Partner, AWS Partner, and Microsoft AI Cloud Partner.

Address Prestige Atlanta, 80 Feet Rd, Bangalore, Karnataka 560034, India Website https://www.framewirk.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider