SHRAS IT Solution FZC

SHRAS IT Solutions follows a comprehensive process from conception to realization of world-class, enterprise-level business applications for renowned global business conglomerates across continents. Our enduring conviction is that true success comes from working with a trusted partner who provides insight, support, and expertise. More than anything else, choosing the right technology partner is what propels your business forward. Experiencing certainty with SHRAS IT Solutions means you can rely on our commitment to Partnership, Workmanship, and Leadership.

Address Office # 105, Floor #1, Ajman Free Zone Building, Shaikh Zayed Street, P.O. Box 18013, Ajman, `Ajman 18013, United Arab Emirates Telephone +966 506756466 Website https://www.shrasits.com/index.php Partner types

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider