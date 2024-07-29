O8 Growth helps mid-sized U.S. businesses modernize with IBM Watson AI, Private Cloud, and Power Systems, so technology supports growth instead of causing friction. We act as a fractional account executive and long-term IBM modernization guide, offering lifetime partnership at no cost while we help you navigate options, vendors, and roadmaps.



Our short, focused conversations cut through noise and turn complex IT into clear, practical choices your team can act on. We recommend only what fits your goals, budget, and pace, bringing decades of experience and a calm, judgment-free approach.

Address 6081 S Yampa CT, Aurora, Colorado 80016, United States of America Website https://www.o8g.us/ Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider Diverse-owned businesses

US Hubzone

Asian American