Egis Engineering Ireland Ltd

Egis Digital Asset Mgmt provides transformative management consultancy services for asset and data strategy, EAM digital transformation, intelligent interactions and system modernization. Integration is a core component to most consulting services Egis Digital delivers, either integrating Maximo with customers’ other systems or building bespoke applications that integrate into customers’ core business systems and is a leader in guiding large enterprises through continuous improvement processes. Egis Digital is also the largest specialist IBM solutions company across Australia and New Zealand.

Address Unit 4044, Kingswood Avenue, Dublin, Dublin D14 X9F9, Ireland Website https://www.egis-group.com/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider