Adacom Advanced Internet Applications S.A

“Our SOC service, powered by IBM QRadar, delivers comprehensive security monitoring through real‑time analytics, advanced correlation, and automated threat detection across cloud, on‑prem, and hybrid environments. With 24/7 surveillance, expert triage, and fast incident response, we uncover hidden threats, reduce false positives, and strengthen cyber resilience. Our team provides actionable intelligence, compliance‑ready reporting, and continuous optimization to safeguard your entire digital ecosystem.

Address Kreontos 25, Athens, Attiki 10442, Greece Telephone +30 2105193700 Website http://www.adacom.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider