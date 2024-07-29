SILVERLAKE STRUCTURED SERVICES SDN BHD

Silverlake’s market-leading software and Infrastructure solutions for core banking.
Company Overview

The pace of technology change is accelerating, and Silverlake’s market-leading software solutions for core banking, cards, channels, payments, and trade finance & treasury combine decades of deep banking technology knowledge to deliver you the power to revolutionise your business.

We are at the forefront of this transformation harnessing Artificial Intelligence to redefine the future of banking.

Address

Lot 19.02, 19th Floor, 1 First Avenue Bandar Utama, PETALING JAYA, Selangor 47800, Malaysia

Telephone

+6012-699-6613

Website

https://silverlakeaxis.com/

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Power hardware including Scaleup, Scaleout and Linux based servers
  • Covers FlashSystems, IBM Storage Control & Storage Insights, IBM Storage Virtualize, IBM Storage Sentinel
  • Covers Power system software including AIX, IBM i, Linux offerings and Power middleware
  • Covers Instana
  • Covers the Maximo Application Suite
  • Covers API Connect
  • Covers watsonx.data
  • Covers watsonx.ai
  • Covers watsonx.governance
  • Covers Watson Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible
Resale Authorizations
  • Power11 E1180 Scale-up
  • Fusion HCI System
  • Power11 S1122 Scale-out
  • Software - AIX
  • Power11 L1122 Scale-out
  • Storage Scale System
  • Storage FlashSystem - FS5nxx HW
  • Storage Tape LTO (TS2xxx, TS4xxx)
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper 4
  • 6941-15K Point of Sale - Storage Expert Care - Premium
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Decision Intelligence
  • MQ
  • Db2 for z/OS
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • DevOps
  • App Connect
  • Data Replication
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Decision Optimization
  • Db2 Z Performance Tools
  • Db2
  • Optim
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Operations Insights
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • Business Automation Workflow Withdrawn
  • zSecure
  • Verify
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Sterling Transformation Extender
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Z Service Management Suite
  • Cloud Object Storage HW
  • Z Software Asset Management
  • Z Log and Data Analytics
  • Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS
  • Z Service Automation Suite
  • IDz & PD Tools
  • Cloud Infrastructure Center
  • IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
  • Enterprise COBOL for z/OS
  • IDzEE & ADFz
  • Test Tools - TAZ
  • Z Compilers
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • Encore
  • CICS Transaction Server for z/OS
  • CICS Transaction Gateway
  • z/OS Connect Enterprise Edition
  • IMS
  • Z Storage Management
  • IMS Tools
  • CICS Tools
  • zVM Tools
  • Z IT Monitoring
  • Z Workload Scheduling
  • Z Anomaly Analytics
  • Storage Protect (incl. DSI SW)
  • z/OS Communication Server
  • DFSMS
  • Z Monitoring Suite
  • Z Performance and Capacity
  • Z APM Connect
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • Machine Learning for IBM z/OS
  • Z Backup Recovery
  • Host Toolsz
  • Storage Tape Enterprise Drives (TS11xx)
  • IBM Power Virtual Server Private Cloud - Hardware
  • Z Workload Interaction Navigator
  • Z Digital Integration Hub
  • SAN b-type Switches
  • Power Systems Other HW/Racks/HMC
  • Software - Linux OS (gross)
  • Watson FSS Top (AUO)
  • Z Open Automation Utilities
  • IBM Cloud Subscription (BP & Annuity Use Only)
  • Technology Expert Labs - Cloud
  • Observability
  • Cloud Containers
  • Cloud Security Services
  • Cloud Data Services
  • Deployment Automation - CD
  • Third Party Services PaaS
  • IaaS Classic
  • VMware Managed and Solutions
  • PowerVS
  • Cloud Object Storage
  • VPC Offerings
  • IaaS Third Party
  • Ceph as a Service
  • Sterling Managed File Transfer
  • Storage Ceph System
