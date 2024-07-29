SILVERLAKE STRUCTURED SERVICES SDN BHD

The pace of technology change is accelerating, and Silverlake’s market-leading software solutions for core banking, cards, channels, payments, and trade finance & treasury combine decades of deep banking technology knowledge to deliver you the power to revolutionise your business.



We are at the forefront of this transformation harnessing Artificial Intelligence to redefine the future of banking.

Address Lot 19.02, 19th Floor, 1 First Avenue Bandar Utama, PETALING JAYA, Selangor 47800, Malaysia Telephone +6012-699-6613 Website https://silverlakeaxis.com/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider