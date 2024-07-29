Cirrustack provides fractional DevSecOps and GenAI consulting services, helping organizations accelerate their cloud transformation journey. As an SDVOSB-certified firm, we specialize in AWS FinOps & cost optimization, CI/CD pipeline modernization, platform engineering, and DevSecOps implementation. Our team includes core maintainers of open-source projects like Locust.io, bringing deep technical expertise to every engagement. We offer free assessment tools including IaC security scanning and DORA maturity evaluations, backed by hands-on implementation services that deliver measurable results.

Address 11230 Cleveland Ave NW, Unit 642, Uniontown, Ohio 44685, United States of America Telephone +1(216)592-8188 Website https://cirrustack.io Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider Diverse-owned businesses

Veteran

Person with Disabilities