Cirrustack

Fractional DevSecOps & GenAI consulting. SDVOSB-certified experts delivering cloud optimization, security automation, & platform engineering services.
Company Overview

Cirrustack provides fractional DevSecOps and GenAI consulting services, helping organizations accelerate their cloud transformation journey. As an SDVOSB-certified firm, we specialize in AWS FinOps & cost optimization, CI/CD pipeline modernization, platform engineering, and DevSecOps implementation. Our team includes core maintainers of open-source projects like Locust.io, bringing deep technical expertise to every engagement. We offer free assessment tools including IaC security scanning and DORA maturity evaluations, backed by hands-on implementation services that deliver measurable results.

Address

11230 Cleveland Ave NW, Unit 642, Uniontown, Ohio 44685, United States of America

Telephone

+1(216)592-8188

Website

https://cirrustack.io

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
  • Diverse-owned businesses
  • Veteran
  • Person with Disabilities
