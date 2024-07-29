JUDE INTEGRATED GENERAL TRADING CO. WLL

Jude Integrated is a leading Kuwaiti IT company established in 2011. With deep domain expertise in software development, eProcurement, legal systems, IT security, and technical manpower outsourcing, the company has built a strong reputation for reliable delivery and customer-centric service. As a certified IBM Partner, Jude Integrated leverages IBM’s enterprise technologies—such as analytics, AI, cloud solutions, and enterprise-grade software frameworks—to support digital transformation initiatives for its clients.

Address Block 5, Jaber Mubarak Street, Behbehani Complex, 3rd Floor P.O. Box 791, Kuwait, `Al Kuwayt 15458, Kuwait Telephone +96522468472 Website https://judeintegrated.com Partner types

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider