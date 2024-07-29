TRIO ENTEGRASYON BILISIM TEKNOLOJILERI TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI

Trio Entegrasyon is a leading IT solutions provider specializing in end-to-end system integration and digital transformation. As a dedicated IBM Business Partner, we bridge the gap between complex technologies and business goals. Our expertise spans enterprise architecture, B2B integration, and process automation. We empower organizations to streamline their operations, enhance data connectivity, and achieve operational excellence through robust IBM technologies and tailored consultancy services.

Address MUSTAFA KEMAL MAH. DUMLUPINAR BULVARI NO:266 A/33 TEPE PRIME, Ankara, Ankara 06530, Türkiye Telephone +90 312 4373535 Website http://triobilisim.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional