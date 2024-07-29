Innexa IT Solutions

Innexa IT delivers IBM Maximo implementation, upgrade, integration, and managed services with a focus on asset management and digital transformation
Company Overview

Innexa IT Solutions is an IBM Silver Partner specializing in delivering IBM Maximo and enterprise asset management services. We provide implementation, upgrade, customization, workflow automation, reporting, integration, and managed support. Our expertise covers sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, utilities, transportation, facilities management, and public services. We help organizations enhance asset reliability, improve operational performance, and adopt IBM best practices efficiently.

Address

398 Abu Qir Street, Main Area, Mostafa Kamel Tower, 10th Floor,A19, Alexandria, Al Iskandariyah 21523, Egypt

Website

https://innexait.com/

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers the Maximo Application Suite
