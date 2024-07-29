Innexa IT Solutions is an IBM Silver Partner specializing in delivering IBM Maximo and enterprise asset management services. We provide implementation, upgrade, customization, workflow automation, reporting, integration, and managed support. Our expertise covers sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, utilities, transportation, facilities management, and public services. We help organizations enhance asset reliability, improve operational performance, and adopt IBM best practices efficiently.

Address 398 Abu Qir Street, Main Area, Mostafa Kamel Tower, 10th Floor,A19, Alexandria, Al Iskandariyah 21523, Egypt Website https://innexait.com/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider