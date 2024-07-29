PT Innofast Total Solusi, established in 2008, specializes in IBM AS/400 and other IBM enterprise systems. Our experienced and factory trained professionals deliver consulting, system sales, configuration, and 24/7 maintenance. We provide tested, reliable, and scalable equipment supported by skilled RPG, COBOL, and Visual Basic programmers to ensure optimal performance, reliability, and business continuity for every client.

Address Ruko Bintaro Persada Blok C 3, Jl. RC. Veteran Raya No.66, RT.4/RW.10, Bintaro, Kec. Pesanggrahan., Jakarta Selatan, Jakarta Raya 12330, Indonesia Telephone +62 73889000 Website http://www.innofast.co.id Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider