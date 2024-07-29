Ozkar Services LLC

Ozkar Services is a certified NYS-NYC MBE technology solutions provider with over 18 years of experience delivering innovative IT services for businesses, government agencies, and public institutions. We specialize in delivering end-to-end technology solutions that empower organizations to thrive in a digital-first world. We combine deep technical expertise with strategic insight to help clients modernize, secure, and optimize their operations. We bring cutting-edge solutions to both private enterprises and public institutions such as AI & Automation, IT Consulting, and Asset Lifecycle Mngmt.

Address 620 Johnson Ave Suite 1B, Bohemia, New York 11716, United States of America Telephone 6317615667 Website https://www.ozkarservices.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider Diverse-owned businesses

Disadvantaged Business

Hispanic American