Wenera Systems

Wenera Systems specializes in IBM hardware products and solutions, driven by a customer-focused approach and exceptional quality.
Company Overview

Wenera Systems aims to deliver transparent, high-quality IT solutions built on IBM technologies. By placing our clients' needs at the center, we work with dynamic methodologies that enable us to respond quickly and effectively to emerging demands. Our youthful, energetic team is committed to professional excellence and consistently delivers the highest standards in every project. With a solution-focused mindset, we offer not just products, but real business value.

Address

Varsányi Irén utca 14-16., Budapest, Budapest 1027, Hungary

Website

https://www.wenera.hu

  • Partner types
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Power system software including AIX, IBM i, Linux offerings and Power middleware
  • Covers FlashSystems, IBM Storage Control & Storage Insights, IBM Storage Virtualize, IBM Storage Sentinel
  • Covers Power hardware including Scaleup, Scaleout and Linux based servers
Resale Authorizations
