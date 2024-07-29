Wenera Systems aims to deliver transparent, high-quality IT solutions built on IBM technologies. By placing our clients' needs at the center, we work with dynamic methodologies that enable us to respond quickly and effectively to emerging demands. Our youthful, energetic team is committed to professional excellence and consistently delivers the highest standards in every project. With a solution-focused mindset, we offer not just products, but real business value.

Address Varsányi Irén utca 14-16., Budapest, Budapest 1027, Hungary Website https://www.wenera.hu Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider