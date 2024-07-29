We help organizations move beyond spreadsheets and manual workflows to build scalable, intelligent financial planning solutions. Our multidisciplinary team of accountants, economists, and engineers delivers expert consulting in budgeting, forecasting, and performance management. As an IBM Silver Partner, we bring deep expertise in IBM Planning Analytics (TM1) and watsonx Orchestrate AI. We leverage AI to automate financial insights, accelerate decisions, and turn data into a strategic advantage.

Address 3rd Floor, 86-90 Paul Street, London, London, City of EC2A 4NE, United Kingdom Website https://kibon.co.uk Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider