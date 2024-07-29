Packenstein Oy

Packenstein, a leader in sustainable packaging intelligence, is addressing the growing complexity of global value chains driven by cost pressures, regulations, and sustainability demands. To meet these challenges, the company has developed a solution that delivers real-time insights and long-term foresight into packaging costs and emissions covering entire value chains.



To accelerate this effort, Packenstein partnered with IBM to co-create an AI-powered SaaS platform. Using IBM’s advanced technologies, the solution enables data-driven decisions across international packaging networks.

Address Kelotie 23, Pulp, Etelä-Karjala 54120, Finland Website http://www.packenstein.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider