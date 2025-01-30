Vectice Inc

Vectice empowers model risk and analytics teams with GenAI-powered, audit-ready documentation directly synced into watsonx.governance, with a 90% efficiency gain on authoring the documentation. Vectice automates evidence capture, reporting, and compliance checks across model development and validation toolings. Integrated with existing AI and MLOps stacks, Vectice streamlines adherence to SR11-7, SS1/23, E23, NIST AI RMF, ISO 42001, the EU AI Act, and more —helping financial institutions accelerate AI adoption while ensuring transparency, auditability, and compliance.

