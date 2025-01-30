Vectice Inc

Vectice AI Governance platform documents AI/ML models for banks and financial institutions under SR 11-7, SS 1/23, E-23, and similar MRM regulations.
Company Overview

Vectice empowers model risk and analytics teams with GenAI-powered, audit-ready documentation directly synced into watsonx.governance, with a 90% efficiency gain on authoring the documentation. Vectice automates evidence capture, reporting, and compliance checks across model development and validation toolings. Integrated with existing AI and MLOps stacks, Vectice streamlines adherence to SR11-7, SS1/23, E23, NIST AI RMF, ISO 42001, the EU AI Act, and more —helping financial institutions accelerate AI adoption while ensuring transparency, auditability, and compliance.

Address

785 market street, suite 700, San Francisco, California 94103, United States of America

Telephone

+1 (650) 399 0114

Website

https://vectice.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • IBM Technology Partner
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.