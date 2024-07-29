R3 Sourcing, Inc.

R3 Sourcing is a trusted provider of IBM software and hardware products. Our team of highly skilled engineers and business consultants is led by an IBM executive with over twenty five years of product expertise. At R3 Sourcing we insist on a client first approach. Our staff ensures clients receive expert guidance from initial product selection to deployment, integration, and beyond. Ultimately, we seek to build lasting partnerships, leveraging our knowledge of IBM products to assist clients in improving efficiency, reducing costs, and accelerating their digital transformation.

Address 21888 Lone Oak Circle, San Jose, California 95120, United States of America Telephone +1-408-676-6161 Website http://r3sourcinginc.com Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider