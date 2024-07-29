Sinorfi, specializes in digital transformation and systems integration. As an IBM partner, Sinorfi implements and customizes Maximo Enterprise Asset Management to deliver end-to-end asset lifecycle control.

Services include strategic consulting, rapid deployment, RPA-enabled maintenance workflows, IoT sensor integration, and BI- and AI-driven analytics for predictive maintenance and anomaly detection. Leveraging agile methodologies, Sinorfi ensures seamless ERP integration, real-time monitoring, mobile field operations, and AI-powered decision support...

Address 113 AVENUE VICTOR HUGO, VANVES, Paris 92170, France Telephone +33 183626023 Website http://www.sinorfi.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider