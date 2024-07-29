Maegham Info Tech Private Limited

We are expertise in implementing IBM's Sterling Order Management best practices. We have a highly skilled experienced resources who can delivery the project on high quality, futuristic and scalable way. We have hands on knowledge on implementing Sterling OMS components like Inventory handling, Order fulfilment, Reverse logistics, replacement orders, Order amendments, payment handling, Call center order management, Store order management and UI customization on Next gen platform, Integration with external systems like ERP, Order capture channel. Reach us to get to know more about us.

Address M1/70 Mullai Nagar,, Theni, Tamil Nadu 625531, India Telephone 08273327338 Website http://www.maegham.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider