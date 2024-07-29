We leverage AI and Automation to help companies improve their efficiency in the world of hybrid and remote-first operational setups.
Company Overview

Lepsta empowers hybrid and remote teams to work smarter together by unifying projects, tasks, and workflows in a single platform. With AI, automation, and IBM Watson–powered assistants, Lepsta eliminates the friction of juggling multiple tools, keeping teams aligned and focused on priorities regardless of their colocation setup. This not only drives efficiency and collaboration but also enables leaders to gain visibility, make faster decisions, and achieve stronger business outcomes in today’s distributed work environment.

Address

Byls Bridge Office Park, Building 14, Block B, Cnr/of Olivenhoutbosch, Centurion, Gauteng 0157, South Africa

Website

https://lepsta.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.