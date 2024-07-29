Lepsta empowers hybrid and remote teams to work smarter together by unifying projects, tasks, and workflows in a single platform. With AI, automation, and IBM Watson–powered assistants, Lepsta eliminates the friction of juggling multiple tools, keeping teams aligned and focused on priorities regardless of their colocation setup. This not only drives efficiency and collaboration but also enables leaders to gain visibility, make faster decisions, and achieve stronger business outcomes in today’s distributed work environment.

Address Byls Bridge Office Park, Building 14, Block B, Cnr/of Olivenhoutbosch, Centurion, Gauteng 0157, South Africa Website https://lepsta.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)