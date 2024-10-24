TD SYNNEX Bucharest S.r.l.

Accelerating your growth with next-gen tech, expert support, and the No. 1 IBM partnership — making success simple. We simplify your path to market — boosting growth and unlocking next-gen technologies through smart investments and expert programs. With tailored training, flexible financing, and bold marketing, we make your IBM journey fast, clear, and unstoppable. We’ve been IBM’s trusted distributor in Romania for over 15 years, and yes — we’re the No. 1 IBM and global value-added distributor.

Address Bucuresti Sectorul 1 Calea Floreasca Nr. 175, Floreasca Tower, Etaj 8, Bucuresti, Bucuresti 014459, Romania Telephone +40 745 341 194 Website https://ro.tdsynnex.com/ Partner types

Distributor