TD SYNNEX Bucharest S.r.l.

TD SYNNEX accelerates your growth with next-gen tech, expert support, and the No.1 IBM partnership — making your success simple and unstoppable.
Company Overview

Accelerating your growth with next-gen tech, expert support, and the No. 1 IBM partnership — making success simple. We simplify your path to market — boosting growth and unlocking next-gen technologies through smart investments and expert programs. With tailored training, flexible financing, and bold marketing, we make your IBM journey fast, clear, and unstoppable. We’ve been IBM’s trusted distributor in Romania for over 15 years, and yes — we’re the No. 1 IBM and global value-added distributor.

Address

Bucuresti Sectorul 1 Calea Floreasca Nr. 175, Floreasca Tower, Etaj 8, Bucuresti, Bucuresti 014459, Romania

Telephone

+40 745 341 194

Website

https://ro.tdsynnex.com/

  • Partner types
  • Distributor
Proficiencies
  • Covers Event Automation, Event Streams
  • Covers MQ, MQ Advanced, MQ Appliances
  • Covers Cloudability
  • Covers IBM Business Automation Manager Open Editions
  • Covers Databand
  • Covers Watson Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible
  • Covers Linear Tape-Open, IBM Storage Archive, IBM Storage Suite, Tape Media, IBM Storage Protect, Defender
  • Covers Instana
  • Covers Guardium Insights
  • Covers Guardium Data Encryption
  • Covers Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Covers Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Covers Privileged Access Management for the Security Portfolio
  • Covers Verify
  • Covers Storage for Enterprise Virtual Tape Library
  • Covers Guardium Suite
  • Covers Cloud Object Storage, Storage Scale System, Storage Discover, Storage Scale, Storage Ceph
  • Covers Threat Intelligence for Security Portfolio
  • Covers FlashSystems, IBM Storage Control & Storage Insights, IBM Storage Virtualize, IBM Storage Sentinel
  • Covers the Maximo Application Suite
  • Covers Storage for IBM Z
  • Covers Turbonomics
  • Covers watsonx Assistant
  • Covers IBM Storage, Fusion HCI, Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks
  • Covers Power hardware including Scaleup, Scaleout and Linux based servers
  • Covers Power system software including AIX, IBM i, Linux offerings and Power middleware
  • Covers SPSS Modeler
  • Covers Data Fabric for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers SPSS Statistics
  • Covers Master Data Management and Match 360
  • Covers Capture, Content, FileNet, Decisions
  • Covers QRadar Security Orchestration and Response (SOAR)
  • Covers QRadar EDR & XDR
  • Covers Attack Surface Management (ASM) Randori
  • Covers QRadar for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
  • Covers the ELM Application Suite
  • Covers Watson APIs for Cloud Pak for Data and aaS
  • Covers Verify Governance
  • Covers Environmental Intelligence Suite
  • Covers Guardium Data Protection
  • Covers RPA (Robotic Process Automation) and OEM Automation Anywhere, Watson Orchestrate
  • Covers IBM Process Mining
  • Covers Netezza and Netezza for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Aspera
  • Covers API Connect, DataPower, Events Streams, and MQ
  • Covers MaaS360 for the Security portfolio
  • Covers WebSphere Application Server, Hybrid Edition, CP4Apps and Runtimes
  • Covers Trusteer Fraud Protection for the Security Portfolio
  • Covers Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Databases
  • Covers Spectrum LSF and Symphony
  • Covers Envizi Sustainabilty Performance Management
  • Covers TRIRIGA Application Suite, TRIRIGA Real Estate and Facilities Management
  • Covers Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps, Application Monitoring, IT Management Bundles, Operations Insights
  • Covers B2B Integration SaaS
  • Covers Sterling Data Exchange
  • Covers Cognos Analytics, Cognos Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data & aaS
  • Covers watson Discovery
  • Covers Informix and Informix for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Db2 and Db2 for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Planning Analytics, Planning Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data and Cognos Controller
  • Covers SevOne
  • Covers QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Covers Verify Access
  • Covers Sterling Order Management
  • Covers WAS for Watson AIOps
  • Covers wastonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance
  • Covers IBM Apptio Targetprocess
  • Covers IBM LinuxOne 4 Emperor, Rockhopper, and Express portfolio and value proposition around sustainability
  • Covers watsonx Orchestrate
  • Covers Watson Code Assistant for Z
  • Covers TLS Logo Support Services
  • Covers TLS MVS Support Services
  • Covers Rapid Network Automation
  • Covers watsonx.Discovery
  • Covers StreamSets
  • Covers IBM Concert
  • Covers Hybrid iPaaS and webMethods App Integration
  • Covers webMethods Managed File Transfer and B2B
  • Covers webMethods API Management
  • Covers Apptio
  • Covers OpenPages
  • watsonx.data
  • watsonx.governance
  • watsonx.ai
  • Covers watsonx.data intelligence
  • Covers watsonx.data.integration
  • Covers IBM Storage Ceph
  • Covers IBM Storage Fusion HCI
  • Covers IBM Storage Scale
  • Covers API Connect
  • Covers Vault
  • Covers IBM Terraform
Resale Authorizations
  • TRIRIGA
  • Maximo
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Sterling Order Management System
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Encore
  • Host Toolsz
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • TPF
  • Db2
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower Appliances
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Legacy App Services
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Operational Decision Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Informix
  • Decision Optimization
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Data Replication
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Optim
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Business Automation Workflow
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Verify Governance
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Capture
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • DevOps
  • Power11 E1180 Scale-up
  • Fusion HCI System
  • Power11 S1122 Scale-out
  • Software - AIX
  • Power11 L1122 Scale-out
  • Storage Scale System
  • Storage FlashSystem - FS5nxx HW
  • Storage Tape LTO (TS2xxx, TS4xxx)
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper 4
  • Turbonomic
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Storwize V7xxx HW
  • Process Planning
  • 6941-15K Point of Sale - Storage Expert Care - Premium
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • Db2 for Z
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • zSystems Security
  • Verify
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Sterling Transformation Extender
  • Z Service Management Suite
  • Cloud Object Storage HW
  • Z Software Asset Management
  • Z Log and Data Analytics
  • Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS
  • Z Service Automation Suite
  • IDz & PD Tools
  • Cloud Infrastructure Center
  • IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
  • Enterprise COBOL for z/OS
  • IDzEE & ADFz
  • Test Tools - TAZ
  • Z Compilers
  • CICS Transaction Server for z/OS
  • CICS Transaction Gateway
  • z/OS Connect Enterprise Edition
  • IMS
  • Z Storage Management
  • IMS Tools
  • CICS Tools
  • zVM Tools
  • Z IT Monitoring
  • Z Workload Scheduling
  • Z Anomaly Analytics
  • Storage Protect
  • z/OS Communication Server
  • DFSMS
  • Z Monitoring Suite
  • Z Performance and Capacity
  • Z APM Connect
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • Z AI Platforms
  • Z Backup Recovery
  • Storage Tape Enterprise Drives (TS11xx)
  • IBM Power Virtual Server Private Cloud - Hardware
  • Z Workload Interaction Navigator
  • Z Digital Integration Hub
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • Content Manager (CM8)
  • SAN b-type Switches
  • SevOne
  • Guardium Data Security Center
  • Verify Privilege
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Netezza
  • Power Systems Other HW/Racks/HMC
  • Software - Linux OS (gross)
  • watsonx.data
  • Event Automation
  • Databand
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Watson FSS Top (AUO)
  • Z Open Automation Utilities
  • Quantum Safe Explorer
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • MongoDB
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Streamsets
  • Concert
  • Data Product Hub
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
  • webMethods Integration
  • Ceph as a Service
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • Elastic
  • Sterling Managed File Transfer
  • Kubecost
  • Terraform
  • Vault
  • Consul
  • Nomad
  • Mistral
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • webMethods Hybrid Integration
  • JSphere Suite for Java
  • watsonx Code Assistant
  • watsonx.data intelligence
  • watsonx.data integration
  • Software - IBM i System (not HPC, nor VA Linux)
  • Hyper Protect for Red Hat Ecosystem
  • Manta
  • Storage Ceph SW (TPS)
  • Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks
  • Cloud Object Storage SW (TPS)
  • Vault Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
  • Astronomer
  • Nomad Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
  • Z Data Integration and AI
  • Terraform Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
