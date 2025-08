Ionic Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Ionic Info Solutions is a trusted partner for highly regulated industries, delivering advanced solutions in hybrid IT, observability, automation, and data security. We specialize in modernizing complex IT environments with a strong focus on resilience, compliance, and operational visibility. Backed by deep domain expertise and alignment with IBM’s technology ecosystem, we help enterprises accelerate transformation through scalable, secure, and intelligent digital infrastructure.

Address TP Road, Sai Vihar, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400078, India Telephone +918976429842 Website https://ionicinfo.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider