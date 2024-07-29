H-Energy (Altea Federation)

HNRG, founded in 2009, is a company of the Federation of Altea which has around 1.800 employees at group level and a turnover 2022 of 180 million.HNRG guides its customers in the digital transformation through the creation of new processes, new products and the improvement of existing ones. The harmony between accurate user experience and innovative technology is expressed in beautiful, efficient, and integrated solutions.

Address Via Benigno Crespi, 24, Milano, Milano 20159, Italy Telephone +39 3478159844 Website http://www-h-en.me Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider