Wintech Spa

Wintech is a System Integrator that combines specialized expertise and advanced technologies to develop innovative solutions in Digital Transformation and Business Automation. We leverage platforms such as IBM FileNet, Business Automation Workflow, Datacap, Robotic Process Automation and Process Mining tools to digitize, automate, and optimize business processes, enhance operational efficiency, and create tangible, sustainable value.

Address VIA VIGONOVESE 79/B, PADOVA, Padova 35127, Italy Telephone +39 49 2011000 Website http://www.wintech.it Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider