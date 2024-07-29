Wintech Spa

Wintech is a System Integrator that combines specialized expertise and advanced technologies to develop innovative solutions in Digital Transformation and Business Automation. We leverage platforms such as IBM FileNet, Business Automation Workflow, Datacap, Robotic Process Automation and Process Mining tools to digitize, automate, and optimize business processes, enhance operational efficiency, and create tangible, sustainable value.
Address
VIA VIGONOVESE 79/B, PADOVA, Padova 35127, Italy
Telephone
+39 49 2011000
Website