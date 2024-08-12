Cohesive (Seequent)

Seequent (dba Cohesive) brings you the world's leading digital engineering, Maximo, and asset service performance optimization capabilities. Utilizing the power of data and capitalizing on new technology to optimize operations, building digital talents and cultures for better long-term sustainable results. Cohesive provides industry skills for MAS Implementation and upgrades that include infrastructure planning, integration assessment and migration, and upgrading databases all while collaborating with IBM.

Address 20 Moorhouse Ave, Addington, Christchurch, Canterbury 8011, New Zealand Website https://cohesivegroup.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider