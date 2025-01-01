GENYSOFT INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

GenySoft – Integration Experts is a full-service software solutions provider that builds, implements, and manages agile, modern, and cost-conscious IT
Company Overview

With deep expertise in the IBM portfolio, We are a full service modernization solutions provider providing architectural advisory and roadmap, staff augmentation, middleware implementation, and support backed by a cross-platform team of MuleSoft, Kafka, Azure, Java, AWS, and IBM i expertise will play a key role in the solutions and services delivered by GenySoft for its customers in India, South Africa, USA, Netherlands, whilst also creating a unified “Centre of Excellence” around IBM products.

Address

Phoenix Premia, Ground Floor, BLOCK-A, Plot 40 & 41, HYDERABAD, Telangana 500032, India

Website

https://www.genysoft.com

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Hybrid iPaaS and webMethods App Integration
  • Covers webMethods API Management
