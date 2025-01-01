GENYSOFT INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

With deep expertise in the IBM portfolio, We are a full service modernization solutions provider providing architectural advisory and roadmap, staff augmentation, middleware implementation, and support backed by a cross-platform team of MuleSoft, Kafka, Azure, Java, AWS, and IBM i expertise will play a key role in the solutions and services delivered by GenySoft for its customers in India, South Africa, USA, Netherlands, whilst also creating a unified “Centre of Excellence” around IBM products.

Address Phoenix Premia, Ground Floor, BLOCK-A, Plot 40 & 41, HYDERABAD, Telangana 500032, India Website https://www.genysoft.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider