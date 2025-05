INSTITUTE OF DIGITAL EQUIPMENT AND TECHNOLOGY JSC

JSC 'Institute of Digital Engineering and Technology' is a leading IT company in Kazakhstan, specializing in digital projects for the public sector and large businesses. We develop digital twins for real-time production optimization, implement situational centers for monitoring and management, and create AI-powered ERP/BPM systems to enhance efficiency and reduce costs. Our expert team in software engineering, business analytics, machine learning, Big Data, and industrial automation is a trusted partner in digital transformation.

