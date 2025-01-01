Innovative Technologies for Business Solutions LLC

ITBS, a part of TSME, is a leading Consultancy, Business & Digital Transformation company operating for the last 5yrs to empower the digital industry.
Company Overview

For the last 5yrs, ITBS professionals have deployed unique solutions and front-line technologies that empower capabilities. For prosperous transformation, we offer our expertise in many areas, including Digital Transformation, Corporate Governance, Business Process Management, Enterprise Architecture, Process Mining, IoT, Integration and APIs, RPA, AI, and Data Intelligence. ITBS offers expertise in different industries and sectors, including Governments, Banking & Finance, Insurance, Energy, and many more.

Address

Saad Alali Albatayneh St. 23, Amman, `Amman 11822, Jordan

Telephone

+962 6 535 3636

Website

https://ITBSsolution.com

  • Partner types
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Hybrid iPaaS and webMethods App Integration
  • Covers webMethods API Management
  • Covers webMethods Managed File Transfer and B2B
Resale Authorizations
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.