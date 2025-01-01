Deister Cloud, S.L.U

The Deister Group with 35 years of experience was born as a comprehensive solution specialized in the development of business applications.
The Deister Group was founded in Barcelona in 1988 to provide mission critical business applications. DEISTER CLOUD S.L. belongs to this Group and specializes in providing software services and solutions using a cloud model. The software applications contain embedded IBM products. This combination enables solutions with powerful functionality and high performance. Like other companies in the Group, DEISTER CLOUD has an extensive knowledge in the development of business web applications and databases, and we are deeply committed to technological innovation and R&D projects.
Passatge Torras i Bages, 2, Barcelona, Barcelona 08017, Spain
+34932063298
