Deister Cloud, S.L.U

The Deister Group was founded in Barcelona in 1988 to provide mission critical business applications. DEISTER CLOUD S.L. belongs to this Group and specializes in providing software services and solutions using a cloud model. The software applications contain embedded IBM products. This combination enables solutions with powerful functionality and high performance. Like other companies in the Group, DEISTER CLOUD has an extensive knowledge in the development of business web applications and databases, and we are deeply committed to technological innovation and R&D projects.

Address Passatge Torras i Bages, 2, Barcelona, Barcelona 08017, Spain Telephone +34932063298 Website https://www.deister.net/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)