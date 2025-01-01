Deister Cloud, S.L.U

The Deister Group with 35 years of experience was born as a comprehensive solution specialized in the development of business applications.

Company Overview

The Deister Group was founded in Barcelona in 1988 to provide mission critical business applications. DEISTER CLOUD S.L. belongs to this Group and specializes in providing software services and solutions using a cloud model. The software applications contain embedded IBM products. This combination enables solutions with powerful functionality and high performance. Like other companies in the Group, DEISTER CLOUD has an extensive knowledge in the development of business web applications and databases, and we are deeply committed to technological innovation and R&D projects.

Address

Passatge Torras i Bages, 2, Barcelona, Barcelona 08017, Spain

Telephone

+34932063298

Website

https://www.deister.net/

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
Proficiencies
  • Covers Informix and Informix for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers wastonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance
  • Covers Data Fabric for Cloud Pak for Data
